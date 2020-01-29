Arsenal transfer chief Edu explains Pablo Mari signing

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal transfer chief Edu has explained his decision to sign Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo.

The Premier League club have secured the services of the 26-year-old central defender on loan until the end of the season.

The Gunners have also announced that they have an option to make the loan deal of Mari permanent in the summer of 2020 with the fee believed to be set at £6.2million.

Arsenal technical director Edu raved about the defender and outlined why he was signed.

“Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality,” Edu told Arsenal’s official website.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.

“Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Flamengo announced on Twitter that the Spaniard was leaving and paid a fitting tribute to the former Manchester City prospect.

The Brazilian club wrote on Twitter: “Time has come to say goodbye to this defender who arrived at Flamengo and made his mark in our history with Conmebol Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro titles. Pablo Mari, thanks for everything.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

