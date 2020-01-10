Amotekun: No harm in synergizing, but — ACF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF has reacted to Thursday’s launch of a regional security outfit, ‘Amotekun’ by Governors of the Southwest, saying while there is no harm in synergizing against security challenges, it is the duty of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to take action if he feels the governor has acted ultra vires.

Secretary-General of the ACF, Elder Anthony N.Z Sani stated this in a chat with Vanguard, Friday morning.

He said; “All I can say is that the Southwest has decided to come together and live up their synergistic potential against their collective challenges to security facing them and the nation. There is no harm in coming together against collective challenges for common good”.

He added that since there was yet no consensus on the approaches to be deployed, it would be out of place to comment fully on the initiative.

“Since there is no consensus on the approaches among the six states of the Southwest on how best to go about it, it would be foolhardy of me to make any comments now.

This is because the Southwest is blessed with constitutional lawyers who would advise them on constitutional ways of going about it in a democracy.

Similarly, it is in the place of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to guide and protect the observance of the constitution.

I am therefore sanguine that if the Southwest goes against the constitution there is a way to call them to order”, Elder Sani added.

Governors of the six states of the South West had on Thursday launched its Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun (Leopard), advising the Federal Government not to see the initiative as an agenda to undermine the integrity of the country.

