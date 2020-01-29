Breaking News
Translate

Akaraka sets to promote cultural heritage, tourism via exhibition of over 100 images of Anambra City

On 7:18 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

All is set for the first  photo exhibition in Anambra State tagged, ”  Akaraka – Anambra Through A Lens.

The event bill to hold at Professor Kenneth Dike Memorial Library Awka, from January 31st to  February 1st, according to the organiser, Bennett Nwankwo,  will bring together over 100 images of the city from the lens of four young photographers who will  combine dramatic splendor the momentous,  the mundane, and the cultural highs and sporting lows; the iconic buildings and forgotten places; including the  famous and ordinary  people of Anambra in a space.

READ ALSO: Why ‘Sugar Rush’ was banned in cinemas ― NFVCB

Speaking exclusively with our reporter, Nwankwo, the founder, LiteraNation, a literary online platform, stated that the photo exhibition will feature indigenous musical performances, comedy performances, dance performances, drama performances and celebrities’ hangout.

His words: ” This event will have photographers that include myself: Uju Egwin; Obiora Okoye; and Michael Ike, promote the  cultural, and  historical places of our State through photography.  We also want to draw the attention of the public to  the state’s tourism potentials, this we believe create will  jobs in the sector and reduce crime by giving the unemployed youths jobs in that sector”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!