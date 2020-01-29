Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

All is set for the first photo exhibition in Anambra State tagged, ” Akaraka – Anambra Through A Lens.

The event bill to hold at Professor Kenneth Dike Memorial Library Awka, from January 31st to February 1st, according to the organiser, Bennett Nwankwo, will bring together over 100 images of the city from the lens of four young photographers who will combine dramatic splendor the momentous, the mundane, and the cultural highs and sporting lows; the iconic buildings and forgotten places; including the famous and ordinary people of Anambra in a space.

READ ALSO:

Speaking exclusively with our reporter, Nwankwo, the founder, LiteraNation, a literary online platform, stated that the photo exhibition will feature indigenous musical performances, comedy performances, dance performances, drama performances and celebrities’ hangout.

His words: ” This event will have photographers that include myself: Uju Egwin; Obiora Okoye; and Michael Ike, promote the cultural, and historical places of our State through photography. We also want to draw the attention of the public to the state’s tourism potentials, this we believe create will jobs in the sector and reduce crime by giving the unemployed youths jobs in that sector”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: