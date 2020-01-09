9janimi Channel rebrands to Lambo Xtra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

TheMedia 360 Company company has rebranded 9janimi Channel to Lambo Xtra, at the same time moved one of the former’s main service which is music and movie streaming to another new independent platform Osupa HiFi.

Sarah announced this changes today, stating that the new changes will enable the service continue to serve it hybrid of paid and free contents in a separate platform to it streaming users, while Lambo Xtra will go back to being a compendium of Afro pop and pop culture in general.

This name changes will depict the main idea of theMedia 360 Company’s work the best way, says Soltesh Iyere the company’s founder. He further stated that they will be switching to a Multiplatform strategy, this will help the brand increase revenue and engagements, growing beyond its core channel while leveraging on their best assets which is Content.

Founded in 2010, 9janimi Channel (now Lambo Xtra) is an outlet of theMedia 360 Company, which was founded by music journalist and entrepreneur Soltesh Iyere. Who is a founding publisher of the online magazine, which since it inception has specialized in emerging and alternative artists.

