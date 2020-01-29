3000 get Total’s computer proficiency against JAMB hurdles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Oil giant, Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) has opened her 2019 Computer-Based Proficiency Training (CBPT) to 3000 senior secondary school students in Rivers state at ensuring they measure up in upcoming Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) and sundry examinations.

The training which kicked off Wednesday in Obite, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, is being organised for students from predominantly rural communities of Amah, Egi, Ekpeye, Elele Idu, Rumuekpe, Rumuji and Ndele, hosts to the firm’s Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58.

TEPNG Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs & Development, James Urho, represented by Mrs. Erica Ukey-Omodu, Manager Capacity Development, said, “this program forms part of our sustained efforts at supporting federal government and Rivers in educational development.”

Most beneficiaries who spoke to Vanguard said they were computer illiterate before exposure to the training, expressing confidence that the gesture including a mock JAMB exam test had have prepared them to face the coming JAMB examination with confidence.

Aje Gloria of Government Comprehensive School, Obite, said, “I am very equipped now, very confident to take JAMB and pass very well. I was taught how to log in, log out; sign in my name, create a folder and submit result among other key instructions.”

