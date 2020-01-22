2020 campaign: MTN flags off ‘Turn it Up’ for maximum opportunities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Telecommunication Network, MTN Nigeria, recently, launched a thematic campaign for 2020, tagged: ‘Turn it Up’ for Nigerians to take advantage of the varied opportunities around.

The network service provider said the campaign was inspired by the company’s commitment to facilitating transformation, progress, and success in the new decade.

It said the campaign seeks to encourage Nigerians to look within to live their brightest lives by taking advantage of the diverse opportunities around.

Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De said: “We want Nigerians to excel and attain their dreams and aspirations. This campaign is about changing and improving the quality of lives, encouraging Nigerians to rethink and embrace a new approach that reflects the changing dynamics of the world around us. This is what drives us to continue investing and exploring opportunities for Nigerians.”

“For us at MTN, our promise is to be that brand that will stand with every Nigerian in their quest to turn things up and live their best. This philosophy will guide everything we do as a brand this New Year.”

Also speaking, the General Manager, Brands and Communication, Richard Iweanoge said: “Every Nigerian deserves a positive turnaround in their lives and we believe opportunities abound in and around the individual, but the opportunities are only potent when we choose to bring them to life. We are simply saying, ‘Don’t look too far; the opportunities you seek are closer than you think’ .The combination of these is what we speak to when we turn it up.”

“We want every Nigerian to remember that in whatever they have chosen to pursue, we are that brand that will provide the support for them to attain those dreams and aspirations,” Iweanoge said.

Powered by a TV commercial, radio, press, and outdoor advertisements, the ‘Turn it Up’ campaign will be launched nationwide reminding Nigerians to reach for their dreams and achieve personal and career success.

