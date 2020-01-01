2020: AANI urges Nigerians on patriotism to promote national devt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Wednesday, urged Nigerians to be more patriotic in the New Year, 2020, to promote national development.

This was stated by the Publicity Secretary and Chairman of Public Relations Committee, AANI, Dr. Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni, in a media chat with journalists in Abuja at the eve of the 2020 New Year celebration with renewed hope and optimism that most challenges would be surmounted with a positive mindset.

Ogbonna said: “We recommend that the promotion of patriotism in Nigeria as a prerequisite for strong institutions and national development in the country

“Most challenges facing Nigeria today, both socio-economical and political can be addressed with the increase in patriotism of Nigerians. Historical evidences have shown that most of the countries that have thrived economically and technologically are those that have long history of patriotic zeal of their citizens.

“The beginning of the new year has offered Nigerians new opportunity to rethink the way we promote patriotic education in the country and if we really wish to develop this country and strengthen strategic institutions, our value system must include a practical approach to promotion of patriotism in 2020 and beyond.”

Also during the interaction the AANI image maker, disclosed that in his book, ‘Policy & Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions, & Economic Development’, which was recently approved by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, for publication, will address some salient developmental issues in the country.

“The book is due for public presentation in May 2020. It was originally submitted as an individual research project for Senior Executive Course (SEC 35, 2013) in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the award of Membership of the National Institute (MNI)”, he added.

