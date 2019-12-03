Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Woman kills stepdaughter over rivalry

On 6:59 pmIn Newsby

Bashir Bello – Katsina

A woman identified as Aisha Abubakar has been arrested by men of the Katsina State Police Command for allegedly killing her stepdaughter over rivalry with the deceased’s mother.

Living Faith Church 

The woman killed the deceased who was also known as Aisha Abubakar by poisoning her food.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this while parading the suspect alongside others for various criminal offences, said she admitted to committing the crime.

The PPRO said: “On 28/11/2019 the Command arrested one Aisha Abubakar, female, aged 38 years of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Rimi LGA of Katsina State who killed her stepdaughter, one Aisha Abubakar, f, aged 4 years of the same address, kept under her care through administering of poisonous food.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and later confirmed dead by a physician upon attending to her.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. One of her reasons was a long-standing hatred and malice with the mother of the victim because the husband divorced her when he married the deceased mother. The investigation is ongoing.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!