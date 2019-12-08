Breaking News
US navy attack is presumed terrorism – FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Sunday it is treating Friday’s deadly attack on a Florida navy base as a presumed terrorist attack.

The Saudi gunman – who was training at the Pensacola site – killed three sailors before he was shot dead.

Special agent Rachel Rojas said the FBI was trying to determine if he had acted alone or had connections to a group.

She said other Saudi students had been questioned but not arrested. They were reportedly confined to the base, co-operating with investigators.

The victims of the attack have been named as Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, and Cameron Scott Walters, 21.

The United States Navy said the sailors “showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil.”

In Sunday’s press conference, Ms. Rojas gave almost no details of the investigation’s findings so far.

However, she did say that the gunman, 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, bought his weapon legally in the US. It was a 9mm handgun.

A Twitter user appearing to match Alshamrani’s identity made a series of anti-US posts before the shooting, an online monitoring group said. (BBC)

 

