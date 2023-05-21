Home » News » US consulate convoy attack: Embassy officials visit Anambra
May 21, 2023

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Officials of the United States of America, USA, embassy, yesterday, visited the Naval Base, Onitsha, Anambra State and commended the Nigerian Navy for rescuing two embassy officials who were abducted after gunmen attacked their convoy in Ogbaru local government area.

Regional security officer, US Consulate in Lagos, Mr. Jim Suor, led the delegation.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that a team of officials from the US Consulate in Lagos State on a fact-finding tour were, last week, attacked, leaving many people dead, two embassy officials abducted and their vehicles set ablaze along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru.

