Two US lawmakers react to Sowore’s release

By Rasheed Sobowale

Two United States (US) senators have reacted to the release of the RevolutionNow movement convener, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The two senators, Senator Bob Menendez and Senator Cory Booker represent New Jersey. Menendez is the senior senator from the district while Booker is the junior senator.

Reacting to the release, Menendez said; “I’m gratified to hear of Mr Sowore’s release, and I expect the government of Nigeria to ensure his continued safety and security now that he is out of custody.”

Booker also sharing the same feeling said; “Glad to hear that Omoyele Sowore has been released from prison, though it’s unfortunate he can’t join his family in NJ [New Jersey] for the holidays. Now, the Nigerian government must assure his continued safety & security as he awaits his trial & cease their concerning attacks on the press.”

Recall Vanguard reported that Menendez had earlier denounced the rearrest of Sowore by the Department of State Service (DSS) barely less than 24 hours after he was released.

Menendez in a video addressing the world press conference with Sowore’s wife said; “He [Sowore] was released by court order. He should be released.”

“We are watching and we will continue to press and the consequences of anything happening to Mr Sowore will be far beyond any harm, that comes to him.”

“There will be consequences in our relationship with Nigeria.”

Some US lawmakers reportedly wrote to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami for the release of Sowore but the AGF denied receipt of such letter, stating “foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country”.

Sowore also filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the DSS but the judge in charge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja withdrew from handling the case and referred it to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Justice Mohammed claimed his withdrawal is because of an advert publication Sowore’s online media outlet, Sahara Reporters, published about him.

He said the past development placed him in a situation where if he rules in favour of the Applicant, it could be perceived that he was blackmailed and that if he decides the case against him, it could be seen that he was being vengeful.

The AGF to whom the case was transferred to, however, ordered the release of Sowore. The DSS in compliance set him free later in the day after the announcement of the order.

