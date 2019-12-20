Breaking News
Translate

Stakeholders task Eko Carbon on zero emission target by 2030

On 2:03 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

Not Too Young To Run: Itodo assures youth, PWDs 30% of elective office in 2023By Naomi Uzor

Stakeholders have tasked Eko Carbon Exchange to work towards realising the net-zero emissions 2030 target.

Yuletide: NSE market capitalisation shed N143bn

The technical panel for Eko Carbon Exchange stated this during the global stage conference center, in Mandrd , Spain on the  sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP25).

They asked all relevant organisations and companies to partner by listing their projects, initiatives and offset their travels on the Exchange.

Speaking during the launch of carbon emission conference    ,Managing Director of    Eko Carbon Exchange, Mr. Innocent Azih, noted that it is the first of such platform in West Africa, adding that, Exchange is mobilizing to harness the opportunities in low-Carbon development across all economic sectors in the states of Nigeria, starting with the solid waste and transport sectors.

He said it will also serve as regional vehicle for mobilising finance for low-Carbon economic development for West African economies through the Clean Development Mechanism.

Global carbon dioxide levels hit a new record in 2017, U.N. says

“The objective is to mobilise the necessary resource pool and low-Carbon finance required for  greening all economic sectors.” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!