We strongly condemn the intimidation, harassment and attacks today in Abuja on peaceful protesters demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners of conscience like Yele Sowore and Agba Jalingo and respect for the rule of law.

The attacks on independent journalists and human rights defenders by apparently sponsored groups yet again show the abject failure by the Nigerian authorities to respect, protect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Nigeria.

We urge the Nigerian authorities to immediately investigate the attacks on peaceful protesters and identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice promptly.

Under the Nigerian constitution 1999 (as amended) and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has an obligation to prevent or punish human rights violations.

The government also has an obligation to prevent and punish human rights abuses by private actors, including ‘rented and sponsored groups.’

Nigerian authorities must publicly condemn these attacks and commit to ensuring that peaceful protesters will be allowed to enjoy their constitutional and international human rights without any intimidation and harassment.

Vanguard

