Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Monday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to lead the initiative for the adoption of electronic voting in the country.

The PDP chairman made the call when he hosted an INEC delegation drawn from the department of Election and Party Monitoring (EPM).

Secondus while chiding INEC for the conduct of the 2019 general elections, scored the Commission low on the conduct of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

He described the elections as the worst in the nation’s political history.

Responding on behalf of the delegation, the EPM Deputy Director, Musa Husunu, promised to deliver the party’s concerns to the INEC.

