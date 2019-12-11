Breaking News
Translate

Sampaoli quits Santos after second-place finish

On 3:56 pmIn News, Sportsby
Sampaoli
Sampaoli

Former Argentina and Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli has resigned as coach of Santos after guiding the club to a second-place finish in the Brazilian league, the club announced Tuesday.

The 59-year-old was under contract until the end of 2020, but according to the Brazilian press, decided to leave because of his poor relations with the club’s president and the shortage of money to strengthen his squad.

READ ALSO: Ancelotti good enough to work anywhere after Napoli sacking ― Lampard

“Once the coach communicated the resignation, the case was forwarded to the club’s legal and human resources departments,” wrote the Sao Paulo State Club in a statement.

The team’s highly attacking style made them the sensation of the Brazilian season and carried them to second, 16 points behind Libertadores champions Flamengo, despite a much smaller budget than many other teams.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!