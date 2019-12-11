PoS innovation summit to expose stakeholders to boundless opportunities

By Juliet Umeh

To provide stakeholders in the Nigerian payment system with information on how to maximise the boundless opportunities it presents, E-payment Company, Global Accelerex, is set to host its 7th edition of PoS Innovation Summit Wednesday, in Lagos.

The summit has the theme: ‘The African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Driving Borderless Trade through Fintech.’

According the company, the event seeks to highlight how AfCFTA can change the future of digital payments across Africa and provide stakeholders in the Nigerian payment system with information on how to maximise the boundless opportunities it presents.

Managing Director of the company, Tunde Ogungbade, said that the summit couldn’t have come at a more opportune time as AfCFTA is expected to boost intra-African trade significantly, making Africa a single market of 1.2 billion people and a cumulative GDP of over $3 trillion.

Ogungbade said: “AfCFTA provides a framework for trade liberalisation in goods and services. With this liberalisation comes an overarching need for trade settlements across different African countries, making payment an integral part of the process.

“It therefore behoves digital payment companies to design innovative payment platforms and solutions that will facilitate these trade activities. Global Accelerex is already taking the lead in this regard and some of our innovative products will be hitting the market soon.”

Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, will be featured as a special guest of honour while acclaimed speakers and guest panelists have also been lined up for the summit.

Vanguard