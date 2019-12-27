Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Policeman shoots man dead in Lagos

On 4:50 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police

By Evelyn Usman

A 39-year-old man, Ramon Adeniyi was shot dead by a Police Sergeant today, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

The killer cop, Lukmon Akanbi, attached to Victoria Island Division, has been arrested on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

ALSO READ: Why police arrested House of Reps member, Shina Peller

The Sergeant with Force number 44840, said to be on patrol at the area, had a fracas with late Adeniyi, who was returning from an outing at about 4.20 am.

In the process, he pulled the trigger of his service pistol on the defenceless man. The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!