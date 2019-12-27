Policeman shoots man dead in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A 39-year-old man, Ramon Adeniyi was shot dead by a Police Sergeant today, at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

The killer cop, Lukmon Akanbi, attached to Victoria Island Division, has been arrested on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The Sergeant with Force number 44840, said to be on patrol at the area, had a fracas with late Adeniyi, who was returning from an outing at about 4.20 am.

In the process, he pulled the trigger of his service pistol on the defenceless man. The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident.

Vanguard

