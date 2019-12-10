Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police arrest four persons for shooting herdsman in Ogun

On 9:02 pmIn Metroby
Police, Chinese
The Nigerian Police

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command last week arrested four men for shooting a herdsman in Odeda area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects; Ogunseye Funso, Ominyin Benjamin and two others attacked one Abubakar Idris and his brother while moving their cattle to Ijebu-Ode from Olugbo village via Odeda, On the 4th of December 2019.

The PPRO said the suspects suddenly attacked them in front of Iporo Fadipe Community High school and shot his brother at the back of his right leg thereby causing him grievous body injury.

He noted that, on the strength of the report, the DPO Odeda division, CSP Williams Ajayi mobilized his men and raised to the scene where the victim was met in the pool of his blood.

ALSO READ: Ogun State Police Command launches Operation Restore Hope

He added that, the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment while effort was intensified to get the suspects arrested.

He stressed further that, the efforts of the detectives yielded positive result on the 6th of December when the four suspects were rounded up in their hideout on a tip-off.

A dane gun with which the victim was shot was also
recovered from them.

They have all made confessional statements to the police. The victim is also responding to treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!