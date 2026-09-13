Insecurity: Police arrest 262 suspects, rescue 27 kidnap victims

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force said on Sunday that its operatives arrested 262 suspected criminals, rescued 27 kidnapped victims and recovered 34 firearms and 375 rounds of live ammunition in nationwide operations conducted between September 5 and 11, 2026.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, said the operational gains, recorded under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, also included the recovery of 11 vehicles and the reported neutralisation of 11 armed suspects during intelligence-led operations across various commands and tactical formations.

He said the arrested suspects were linked to alleged offences including kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, banditry, cultism, human trafficking, drug peddling, vandalism and other criminal activities.

The Force headquarters said 50 homicide incidents, 28 armed robbery cases, 10 cultism-related incidents, eight gender-based violence cases, 27 kidnapping incidents, 22 banditry incidents and five terrorism-related incidents were recorded during the period.

Among the major operational successes was the rescue of a 60-year-old kidnapped victim, Nduka Omoyi, in Delta State following a gun duel between police operatives and his abductors.

In the Federal Capital Territory, police arrested a suspected armed robber allegedly involved in a home invasion during which the victim’s wife was reportedly raped and valuables, including jewellery and a generator, were stolen.

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

In Kwara State, two men wanted over alleged kidnapping and banditry were arrested in Baruten Local Government Area following intelligence-led operations.

Police recovered N770,000 cash, two smartphones, a locally made bulletproof vest and a power bank from the suspects.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to military authorities over their alleged connection with a recent attack in Niger State.

In Nasarawa State, police operatives engaged suspected armed robbers who allegedly attacked a motorcyclist in Keana Local Government Area.

Two suspects were reportedly injured, while a pump-action rifle was recovered. Another suspect was separately arrested over alleged involvement in the robbery.

In Sokoto State, tactical teams acting on intelligence about a planned bandit attack mobilised to Yadiya Village, Sokoto North Local Government Area, where they engaged suspected bandits.

Four suspects were reportedly neutralised during the operation, while an AK-47 rifle and 28 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

According to the police, no security personnel or villagers were injured in the operation.

A planned kidnapping operation was also foiled in Akwa Ibom State when marine operatives raided a suspected kidnappers’ camp along the Calabar-Oron channel.

Although the suspects fled, police recovered a pump-action gun and ammunition, two speedboats and four outboard engines.

In Kaduna State, police, vigilantes and local hunters raided suspected bandit camps in Auchanawa and Wambai, Ikara Local Government Area.

Two suspects were reportedly neutralised and two kidnapped victims rescued. However, three local hunters supporting the operation were fatally shot, while another sustained a gunshot injury.

In Katsina State, operatives similarly intercepted suspected bandits at Mararabar Dayawa Forest in Kafur Local Government Area.

One armed suspect was reportedly neutralised during a gun duel, while a kidnapped victim from Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State was rescued.

Two motorcycles allegedly used by the bandits were also recovered.

In Gombe State, a joint clearance operation in Kowagel and Bojude in Dukku and Kwami Local Government Areas led to the arrest of a suspected kidnap operative.

The police said sustained pressure on the suspected syndicate resulted in the abandonment and rescue of three kidnapped victims, including a two-year-old child.

A motorcycle and three mobile phones were also recovered.

In Ebonyi State, the command rescued a Methodist clergyman, Ndulo Amofia, after he was allegedly abducted by two armed men in front of his church.

Police operatives reportedly tracked the abductors, forcing them to abandon the clergyman and his vehicle near Amofia.

The victim was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Nigeria Police Force said the week’s operational results demonstrated the effectiveness of its intelligence-led, proactive and community-collaborative policing strategy.

The Force said it would sustain operations nationwide while strengthening collaboration with communities and other security agencies to tackle kidnapping, banditry, violent crime, terrorism and other threats to public safety.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining law and order under the strategic leadership of IGP Disu.