PDP calls for immediate review of Electoral Act

By James Ogunnaike

The South West chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) has called for the immediate review of the Electoral Act to accommodate electronic transmission of election results to collation centers.

The party demanded the revisit of the amendment to the electoral act passed by the 8th National Assembly which was vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said, the amendment represents immediate panacea to the crisis of election in Nigeria.

The party’ position was contained in a communique issued after a stakeholders meeting of the South West held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The communique which was presented by the National Vice Chairman in South West, Eddy Olafeso, the PDP said it was a shame that legacy of respect for the electoral desires of the people bequetted on the nation by the Party has been destroyed.

It said Nigeria elections are no more respected in the comity of nations not generate legitimacy at home adding that electoral process is being compromised by deployment of security operatives allegedly in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

Taking a look at the recent elections in Kogi and Bayelsa, the party said that it was an established fact that the police massively rigged the election for APC alleging that police helicopter was deployed to aerially bombard voters on election day.

The party also condemned the gruesome murder of the women leader of the Party in Kogi State, Salome Acheju Abu describing same as unwarranted post-election violence.

It demanded that the full wrath of the law must be visited on the culprits forthwith saying only such actions will prevent the state from becoming a labyrinth of violence in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy National Chairman of the Party, South, Yemi Akinwonmi said it was illogical, the way the PDP lost the election in Kogi and Bayelsa States ‘because police and INEC were against us’.

Akinwonmi who described the present electoral process as selection and not election said it was becoming a model for the APC to deploy large number of security personnel, especially during isolated elections.

While speaking, a PDP aspirant in the state in the last election, Ladi Adebutu took a swipe at the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, saying the state is suffering because of his incompetence.

Describing the state of affairs in Ogun as zero government, the former member of House of Representatives said the affairs of the state was left in the hands of incompetent people leading the state.

He also lambasted the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel for dumping the party few weeks after the party lost the 2019 election, describing the action as selfish.

