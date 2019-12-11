Palliative work: Gridlock almost grounded Tin-can port operations – Port Manager

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Port Manager, Tin-can Island Port, Umar Garba, has said that the gridlock along the Tin-can – Mile2 end of the Apapa/Oshodi expressway almost grounded port operations.

Garba who spoke to Vanguard Maritime Report on the issue, explained that the situation of the road started having a greater effect on port operations around October this year, which made taking delivery of consignments and trucks getting into the port to become almost impossible. He noted that had the palliative work that started over the weekend not commenced operations would have been completely halted.

He stated: “You know it affected our port, almost like shut down, so that was why I have to call on the task team to hold on to release of trucks. Then I called the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“As they were not forthcoming, Kayode Opeifa was able to get me their Director, South West. He came, we went around with him and he saw the situation.

“Since October 1, I told them that for them to do that work effectively they must do the palliative. When he came we showed him and that is why they decided on the partial closure.”

Speaking on the issue, the Director of Highways, South West, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi, said that the construction work going on presently along the route will be of high quality.

Adebiyi who disclosed this last Friday during an inspection of the ongoing work, explained that after the initial resurfacing of the main road between Coconut and Mile2 outward Tin-can, the final surfacing is 200-millimetre stick (0.2 meters) of solid concrete.

He noted that the same quality is being done on the Apapa-Tollgate end of the trunk A1 being handled by the Dangote Group.

He noted that the impression by some Nigerians that the Federal Government is not doing anything about the condition of the nation’s roads is not true.

He stated: “Government is working in all the major roads in Nigeria and it is broken into four: Trunk A, B, C and D. Now, in trunk ‘A ‘alone, we have trunk 1-9 and what we are working on is trunk A1 alone.