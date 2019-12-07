Ode to Magnafaith Krimi

By Amos Tauna

Happy birthday to the Queen of the north, a fighter of injustice, community builder, media entrepreneur, Magnafaith Krimi, as you recall and appreciate the wonders of the Almighty God upon your life all these years that you have existed in the surface of the earth. You have graciously understood why you are living, and most importantly, to have a meaning in the life of your fellow human beings. I sincerely wish you more healthy years on the surface of this earth as you have given yourself to the service of humanity.

Being privileged to live in a foreign land has to the best of my ability given you an age and your eyes have seen the ideal thing that ought to be done, and because you desire and believe in the equality of human beings irrespective of gender, makes you restless that it has been a burden on you to travel far and near not minding the rest involved either death or alive but your ultimate goal is to give your neighbour a meaningful life of hope. Your recent visits to the National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, CNC, parents of kidnapped children of Engravers College, Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria, your visits to Kajuru in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state to see for yourself the destruction of property, among other places and most importantly, the magnitude of lives lost to heartless unknown gunmen, those injured, displacement of thousands whose means of livelihood was completely destroyed and had to take cover elsewhere in their ancestral land, disruption of children’s education especially the girl child where efforts are being made to mend the gap, among many other challenges post by the incessant killings that became the order of the day in the area.

You took it upon yourself to Ilorin, Kwara state in North Central Nigeria to embark on a grassroots campaign for women and the girl child as well as your visits to girls schools to further encourage them to be hardworking especially in acquiring western education as the panacea to break some bottlenecks of gender inequality in Africa. These among others you have shouldered upon yourself using your meagre resources to make your voice to be like someone crying in the wilderness for the emancipation of mankind especially women and the girl child.

As an advocate of peace and equality, Magnafaith stands out among your folks to have given yourself to this noble task to salvage mankind from ill-treatment from his fellow man. As you celebrate yet another year that the Almighty God has added to you, l enjoy with you and pray that God Almighty will crown your efforts with success and give you wisdom from above as you continue to shoulder the flight of the less privileged and be a voice to the voiceless, you will definitely be favoured, defended and above all, the Lord God Almighty will remember you in your difficulties as you also remembered and give yours for the survival of others.

Magnafaith cry for the emancipation of the less privileged in the society will not go unnoticed and your little contributions will definitely bear fruits if not now, it will be seen in the near future. Future generations will really remember your good works and your name be written in gold. Above all, God Almighty who sees the heart will abundantly bless you beyond measure.

