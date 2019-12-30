Nunieh reiterates NDDC’s commitment to development

Kindly Share This Story:

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Dr. Joy Nunieh has reiterated the commission’s commitment toward developing the Niger Delta region.

Nunieh said this on Monday after a statement by the Presidency confirming her appointment.

The acting Managing Director also said that the Commission will ensure speedy completion of all on-going projects in the Niger Delta region.

Nunieh expressed appreciation to President Muhammed Buhari for changing the narrative of the Niger Delta region through his development agenda for the oil-producing area and the opportunity given to the Interim Committee to serve the region.

“I want to commend the deep interest that Mr. President has shown in changing the narrative no doubt this Committee will experience an exciting and fulfilling journey at the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“We engage leaders and stakeholders of the region to ensure they are carried along in the Commission’s activities.

“As we face the scourge of reduced revenue from the combined effect of the decline in global oil prices and the crippling economic sabotage of Nigeria’s oil production activities, NDDC would look into innovative and more efficient ways of executing its mandates.”

“We are here because Mr. President expects that the forensic audit should be done properly from 2001 to date. There will be no compromise and the people will know that a new team is here to work.”

Nunieh promised that under her watch, the Commission would complete more than 50 percent of abandoned projects, adding that the NDDC would carry out the mandate of President Buhari to complete all on-going projects in the region and positively impact on the lives of people in the rural areas.

Pledging their support, the Commission’s Executive Directors, Dr. Cairo Ojougbo and Mr. Bassey Efang, said they would ensure their experiences are put to bear for the growth of the region.

