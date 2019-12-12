NCRIB urges FG to insure railway projects

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to ensure that the huge investment in the railway system was protected through insurance.

The President of NCRIB, Dr. Bola Onigbogi, gave the advice at the December edition of the Council’s Members Evening hosted by Africa Alliance Plc.

Onigbogi said this was necessary because it was one of the prudent ways to protect the national asset and guarantee that it endures.

She said: “As a critical stakeholder in the economy, I like to also use this medium to first commend the federal government for the enhancement of public transportation in Nigeria through the strengthening of the nation’s railway system.

“Aside from aiding commerce and reducing road accidents, the railway system will also create more jobs for Nigerians.”

Onigbogi also commended the government on the closure of the country’s land borders, saying it would protect local production of goods and services.

“It is advisable that the government should use the opportunity of the closure to encourage the acceleration of local capabilities so that our strides towards self-sufficiency would be guaranteed.

“It is a fact that no country could wholly depend on foreign countries for survival, but this must come with utmost sincerity on the part of the government.”

Onigbogi reaffirmed her commitment to run a progressive tenure that would be anchored on two pivots, namely: Image Management and Strategic Engagement, having assumed office on November 31.

She said the choice of image management was not far-fetched, especially when considering the remote image and reputation which insurance brokers had attracted in the scheme of things in the country.

She added: “Everywhere you go, there is gross misconception about who a broker is and what he does.

“It is often sickening to at best hear many mixing our identity up with that of the stockbrokers and this must stop under this administration.”

Vanguard