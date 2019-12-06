Breaking News
Translate

Nairobi governor arrested over alleged corruption

On 12:24 pmIn Newsby

The Kenyan authorities on Friday arrested the governor of Nairobi county, Mike Sonko, on suspicion of involvement in a multi-million dollar corruption scandal.

The director of public prosecutions ordered the arrest, saying he had enough evidence to prosecute Mr. Sonko and a number of other county officials for crimes including money laundering and unlawful acquisition of public property.

He said the investigation had been challenging because of repeated attempts by the accused to obstruct it.

Mr. Sonko has previously described the allegation as a witch-hunt carried out for political reasons.

He is a controversial politician who has spent time in jail and has denied numerous allegations of illegal activities, including drug trafficking. (BBC)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!