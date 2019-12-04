Meet Show Promoter Billyque

By Ayo Onikoyi

Billiamin Kunle Olabanji better known as ‘’BILLYQUE” , is a Nigerian/Uk based Showbiz Promoter, Event organizer, and head honcho Que-B Entertainment United Kingdom.

He is well-respected in the African Diaspora community as the go-to-guy when it comes to organising events showcasing talents from Africa.

In the past decade, Billyque has been instrumental to the afrobeat wave now taking over the music scene like a cyclone having put together concerts, club appearances from top cats like Davido,Wizkid,Tiwa Savage,Burna Boy as well as highly revered Fuji Music stars to mention a few.

He is also loved for always considering emerging acts from the shores of Africa majorly his motherland Nigeria thereby helping reachout to a wider audience thus making them global stars beyond their countries.

Emerging acts made popular by Billyque Que through his cross-country concerts include the wave-making duo of Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley, others are Que Dot, Small Doctor, Junior Boy and many more.

Vanguard