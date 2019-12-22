MCSN charts new course with AGM after 10 years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The consensus among members of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) who attended the Society’s Annual General Meeting which held in Lagos on December 11th was that with the AGM, MCSN has rebuilt the confidence they once had in the pioneer society. To most of them it was the sign that the Society is back and back for good.

According to a long standing member of the society, Myke Pam, with the AGM all doubting Thomases who hitherto thought MCSN can never recover from the ten year hiatus from copyright administration have been put to shame from the successful conduct of the AGM

“As a longstanding member of MCSN the successful conduct of the AGM has rekindle the confidence we as members once had in the society. It is a statement that our dear society is back and back for good,” he said.

Rapper, Eedris Abdulkaeem was emphatic that the worst is over for MCSN, “and no Jupiter can ever shake our society again”. he said.

His likes who refused to join any other society knew that the persecution of MCSN was a temporary thing and that the society will overcome and come back stronger and bigger, he revealed.

The attendance was impressive as members came from as far as Calabar, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Abuja. The four agenda business of the day was very prompt. At 12.30 pm when the chairman of the board of the society, Orits Williki called for prayers and commencement of the business of the day, it was action all the way.

The Chairman of the board delivered his welcome address. The Directors report followed with the Auditors report and statements of financial position. These reports were adopted and approved by the members of the general assembly of the society.

