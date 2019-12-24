Malami orders DSS to release Dasuki, Sowore

Kindly Share This Story:

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday, directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from custody.

The final documentation for the release of the two men is being processed at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

While Dasuki was arrested by the DSS in December 2015 over his alleged involvement in the arms procurement scam, the secret police picked up Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, in August for convening a protest against perceived misrule by the present administration.

The duo were released on December 5 on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and rearrested barely 24 hours later.

Malami said in a statement the Federal Government had decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men.

The statement read: “The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and Omoyele Sowore.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court, having regard to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Section 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal); and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the defendants and effect their release.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security, as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.”

Vanguard

