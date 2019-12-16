Live Update: Champions League last-16 draw

Live updates from the Champions League last 16 draw as Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham discover their fate.

The draw features the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded):

Seeded

Barcelona (ESP: Group F)

Bayern München (GER: Group B)

Juventus (ITA: Group D)

Leipzig (GER: Group G)

Liverpool (ENG, holders: Group E)

Manchester City (ENG: Group C)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA: Group A)

Valencia (ESP: Group H)

Unseeded

Atalanta (ITA: Group C)

Atlético (ESP: Group D)

Chelsea (ENG: Group H)

Dortmund (GER: Group F)

Lyon (FRA: Group G)

Napoli (ITA: Group E)

Real Madrid (ESP: Group A)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG: Group B)

How does the draw work?

The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

No team can play a club from their Uefa Champions League group or a side from the same national association.

Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draw.

When do ties take place?

The first legs are scheduled for 18, 19, 25 and 26 February, with the second legs on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March. The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final is on 20 March.