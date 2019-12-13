LEMU offers solution to insecurity at workshop

Seasoned security experts of Muslim extraction have said only enthronement of a robust system of reward and punishment can solve the incessant insecurity pervading the entire country.

This was the position of a number of speakers at the quarterly dawah workshop organized by the Lekki Muslim Ummah, LEMU, held at the Jubrin Ayinla Multipurpose hall of Lekki Central Mosque, Lekki, recently.

The speakers posited that the seemingly intractable insecurity situation could be over if virtue is promptly rewarded and the other hand, vice and criminality are promptly punished – both in life time and posthumously.

They also identified failure of leadership, family values, justice system and lack of political will as bane of the current insecurity situation in the country.

Brigadier-General Muhammad ibn Umar Adeka (rtd.), Ph.D , who is a Senior Lecturer at the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, addressed the audience on the topic: “Keeping the Country Safe from Terrorism and Banditry: Issues and Problems”.

While Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commander Lagos RRS, Tunji Disu, spoke on: “Curtailing the Menace of Kidnapping, One Chance, Cultism, Rape, Armed Robbery and other local crimes in Nigeria”.

LEMU Chief Imam, Shaykh Ridwan Jamiu, addressed the issue from the spiritual angle, bringing out “Security Tips from the Qur’an and Sunnah”. Others included Major General Hamza Agbabiaka (rtd.) and Gen AbdulHafeez Adewuyi (retd) as discussants.

Brigadier-General Adeka said the way forward from the insecurity situation must be characterised by the identification of the truth, its acceptance – no matter how bitter it might be – and the collective will of the majority to make amends. This he stated must be backed up by a robust system of reward and punishment; where virtue is promptly rewarded and vice/criminality is promptly punished – both in life time and posthumously.

In achieving this, Adeka stressed that the need for some retrospective surgical operations in the system, within the purview of Nigeria’s legal system is imperative.

“The way forward would be illuminated via positive recommendations, which are inherent in the realities exposed from the nature of terror and the pragmatic synopsis from terrorism and counter-terrorism in this lecture; using Nigeria as a case study for the global community.

“In addition, interdictory efforts would need to focus on the Sponsors of Violent Crimes more than the foot soldiers. That is, it would be much more cost-effective both in time and resources to chase the incontrovertibly identified sponsors and supporters of terrorism than fighting the foot soldiers alone.

“There is urgent need to fill in the identified security lacunae at the state and LGA levels to ensure there are no official security negligence throughout the three Tiers of Government in the nation.

The chief Imam of LEMU, Sheikh Ridwan Jamiu said life will be meaningless without security of faith, life, intellect, property and family. According to him, Shari’ah, the Islamic law, has the protection of the five as its objective. “That is the pathway to realise our goal in life is encapsulated in the Du’a ‘Rabbanaa ?tinaa fid-duniya hasanatan wa fil-?khirati hasanatan waqina adh?ban n?r. There must be security in the socio-economic, political, and spiritual life of every individual.

He also highlighted the preservation of family values, good and reliable justice system, responsible leadership where leaders are accountable to the people as well as a robust defence system as factors necessary for achieving the goal of good life and attaining paradise.

Earlier, LEMU President, Dr. Kamoru Omotosho said the reason behind the choice of the theme was to prod government to intensify efforts towards combating the hydra-headed insecurity challenges in the country.

“We chose the theme “Dealing with the Insecurity in the Nation” with a view to prodding the government to intensify efforts and adopt new strategies in combating the unabated insecurity pervading the entire country.

“From the horrendous savagery of Boko Haram to the menace of kidnapping, one chance, cultism, rape, armed robbery and cruelty of organ harvesters, no place is safe across the country any longer. Nigerians apparently live in fear. The situation is so bad that some of us cannot venture travelling to our villages for fear of being kidnapped or attacked by criminals.

“So far, the nation’s security agencies do not seem to be winning the war against criminality in the land, despite the huge amount being committed to the cause by the government annually,” he said.

