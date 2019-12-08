Lagos shuts 24 health facilities over illegal operations

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has shut down at least 24 pharmaceutical outlets, patent medicine shops and unlicensed premises across the state over illegal dealings and operating beyond scope of practice.

The facilities which were located at Abule Egba, Alagbado, Kola, Meiran, Ekoro, and Oko-Oba in Ifako Ijaiye and Alimosho local government areas of the state were sealed last Wednesday by the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this at the weekend while reviewing the report of the enforcement exercise carried out by the task force, said the sealing of the affected pharmaceutical outlets and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Provision Act of 1999.

He said the enforcement which is part of the mandates of the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit (PIU) of the Ministry of Health was in line with the state government’s drive to end the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel dealing with drugs.

Abayomi maintained that the state government would continue to insist on a conducive environment for the dispensation of medical care for the citizens.

According to him, the affected outlets were sanctioned for operating without a license, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through the sale of unethical products and displaying and storing of drugs in unsuitable environments.

Vanguard