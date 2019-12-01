Breaking News
Katsina bye-election: PDP kicks against result

By Bashir Bello

The leading opposition party, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have kicked against the result of the last Saturday’s by-election into the seat of Sabuwa constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

The State Chairman of the Party, Salisu Majigiri while speaking to newsmen alleged that the election was marred by irregularities.

Recall that the Independent National Election Commission, INEC had declared the flag bearer of All Progressive Congress, Ibrahim Danjuma winner of the election having polled 11,745 votes, against Ibrahim Shafiu of PDP who scored 6,160 votes.

Majigiri said, “the election was marred by irregularities, vote buying and substantial non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“We will go to court, because this election will not stand legal scrutiny.

“There were several cases of irregularities, including vote buying, and falsification of results,” Majigiri however said.

