JUST IN: Two Catholic priests abducted in Ondo

Two catholic priests in Ondo state Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi have reportedly been abducted by gunmen.

A source disclosed that source the two catholic priests were coming from Awka Diocese for a wedding ceremony in Akure before they were kidnapped around Ajagbale, Elegbeka axis on Friday.

“Some members of the bridal train were coming in a convoy with the reverend fathers but only the cars carrying the priests were stopped by the suspected kidnappers and they dragged them out of the cars and took them to an unknown location.

“They didn’t even disturb others, their phones were not even collected, they just kidnapped the priests and left others.”

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Leo Aregbesaola, who confirmed the incident, said the church had been searching for the victims.

“Rev. Father Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to look for them,” he stated.

