Ijaw Youth supports Buhari sacking NDDC Board

Niger Delta Development Commission

By Emma Amaize

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has said that President Muhamadu Buhari’s disbandment of inaugurated governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is a vindication of its stand that the board was wrongfully constituted.

National president of IYC worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi Esq. in a statement expressed gratitude to President Buhari for “graciously looking into the concerns of Niger Delta people in terminating the NDDC allegedly constituted by him.”

“There was no way that Board would stand the test of time given the litany of cases in courts contesting the legality of its composition. In fact, the Board was illegally constituted because the enabling Act was not complied with.

“IYC and those agitating for the right thing to be done are vindicated. President Buhari should follow the law stricto sensu when reconstituting the Management Board.

“He should not allow politicians to mislead him into doing their fraudulent bidding.

“The Interim Management Board, no doubt is the rightful body constituted as it stands now. “President Buhari has just done what is fair and just to the Niger Delta people, especially those agitating that the law should be obeyed,” he said.

