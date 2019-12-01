I will provide more quality Projects, Senator Ubah assures Constituents

By Henry Umoru

VICE Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources, Upstream, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South has assured his constituents that he would dedicate his period at the National Assembly to provide more quality Projects.

He also assured his constituents of more quality and robust representations that would improve their living standards, even as called for their continued prayers to succeed in the onerous task.

Speaking Weekend when he received the Distinguished Service Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association in recognition of his “distinguished and formidable contributions to issues in the National Assembly, thanked the association for recognizing his effort towards discharging his legislative functions and reiterated his commitment to assisting Igbo economy through the instrumentality of the legislature, vowing to attract more quality projects and sponsor quality bills in the upper legislative chamber.

He received the award on the occasion of the association’s 25th year convention held on Saturday, November 30 at St. Cletus Catholic Church, Otolo Nnewi.

Senator Ubah was also at the weekend conferred with the ‘Ide Egwuregwu’ (Pillar of Sports) award at the 2019 Thanos Sports Colloquium, in recognition of his efforts and contributions to the growth and development of sports especially in area of footballing activities in Nigeria.

Receiving the award at an event attended by eminent personalities, Senator Ubah, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, appreciated the organizers for recognizing his roles in the development of sporting activities and human capital advancement through football.

The lawmaker, who is the Founder/President of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of Anambra FA and President of Afri, also known as 1 Family-1 Football, therefore reaffirmed his commitment to use the instrumentality of legislation in partnering to ensuring projects in the Nigerian sports industry through quality bills.

Thanos Sports Colloquium is an annual event championed to discuss issues affecting sports development and recognition of personalities who have immensely contributed to the growth of the industry.

In another development, he has promised to continually protect the interest of Ndi-Igbo in the Diaspora just as he commended the Igbo community in China for being good ambassadors of the South East region in particular and Nigeria in general.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Gerald Udogu at the event organized by the executive members of Afaigboefuna Movement, China branch in Guangzhou, Senator Ubah, who is the founder of the Movement, commended them for the support given him throughout the election period, and for their commitment towards the promotion of peace and harmony among the Igbo community.

Senator Ubah therefore urged Ndi-Igbo in China to imbibe the spirit of think home philosophy (aku luo onu) which he noted would help open up new economic frontiers and help improve the Igbo economy in the Eastern region.

Vanguard