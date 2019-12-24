Human rights abuse: My conscience is clear — Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Tells US to balance sources of information

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that he was presiding over the affairs of Nigeria with a clear conscience. President Buhari has also said that it is nothing an easy task to sustain the unity of the country.

The President, who stated this when he received Letters of Credence of United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, at the presidential villa, Abuja, said the listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalized in the country.

He told the United States to always balance her sources of information so as not to draw conclusions from one-sided sources which may not be the true reflection of things.

President Buhari was speaking on the backdrop of accusations of human rights abuses and disregard for the rule of law by his administration.

The president’s remark stemmed from reports that the United State authorities have placed Nigeria on a Special Watch List for tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom.”

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said the listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalized in the country.

Shehu, in the statement, quoted the President as saying: “I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalized.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office.”

President Buhari said he took some time to explain the situation in the country when he met with President Donald Trump in Washington DC as the American President expressed concern with reports of attacks on segments of the society.

“It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. During your stay in the country I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across,’’ he added.

The President urged the envoy to use the opportunity of her posting to Nigeria, with her experience, knowledge, and energy to get the facts on the country.

In her remarks, the United States Ambassador said Nigeria was listed on a watch list to deepen conversation on the humanitarian situation in the country, accepting that some people could “flare the flames and crystalize issues’’ that could affect peaceful-coexistence.

“There are people who make things less attractive than they seem,’’ she said, noting that the report will deepen conversation of the situation in the country, especially with religious leaders and mediators.

“I want to assure that the United States recognizes and celebrates the integration in Nigeria.’’

She said the United States will always side with transparent processes.

The Ambassador said Nigerians and America have a lot in common in terms of “being big among neighbours, enthusiastic and entrepreneurial”.

Leonard assured President Buhari of support from the United States, especially on the humanitarian challenges, while appreciating the willingness to always share useful information and intelligence with her country.

“I feel it’s a privilege and great honour to be here; coming to see the giant of Africa. I have worked for 30 decades before coming to Nigeria. We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance,’’ she added.

President Buhari also received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Ahamed Lebbe Sabarullah Khan.

The President appreciated the country for supporting Nigeria to provide the President of the United Nations General Assembly.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner said: “Our countries face similar challenges and we will support each other.’’

He said Sri Lanka will also strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria on trade and investments.

