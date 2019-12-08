By Sola Ogundipe

“It’s okay not to be okay” was Mrs Oluronke Oluwalere’s opening statement at The Emotional Wellness Tribe event titled ‘MIND THE MIND’.

Oluronke, an emotional wellness coach, said that everything one does starts from the mind. According to her, when one finds out that he has mental health challenge, he should take a step towards being okay.

She said that every action a man takes right from childhood starts from the mind and if the mind is not feeling good, you are unable to take decisions that will lead to total wellness.

The maiden edition of the programme thrashed issues that pertain to stress, depression, anger and anxiety, among others.

“If one is not mindful of what the mind is processing at a time, then you may not have control over the outcome of your actions”, Oluronke said.

“Many people have issues like family/ relationship matters, education, career and financial issues and these make them behave or react in a way they live to regret later in life if not properly handled.

“Matters of the mind, when not properly managed, are major factors that cause suicides, depression but they can be solved with appropriate psychological, medical and coaching interventions”.

Quoting the World Health Organization, the coach stated that by 2020, depression would rank as the second leading cause of mental health issues.

“We must take charge of the mind. This will lead to total wholeness of our being”, she counselled.

“It’s okay not to be okay in that when you feel depressed and confused and you seem not to know the next thing to do, take a momentary pause, access the circumstances to mind what the mind may be processing, so that you can tak objective decisions that will lead to better outcomes which, in turn, may promote a happier environment and a conducive atmosphere of wellness”.

Tolu Afonja, main speaker at the event and the Chief Operating Officer at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA), stressed that emotional wellness is an important part of an individual’s overall wellness.

She helped participants to work through critical areas of their lives during which they identified the emotions they were feeling as a result of their current “life maps”.

On his part, Mr. Paul Oluwalere, an international education specialist and husband of the ‘Mind The Mind’ convener, emphasized the need to live balanced life.

He encouraged everyone to take hold of the mind so as not to fall victim of being stressed out or depressed.

‘’People need to embrace help from professionals”, he added.

