Hard work earned us maximum points against Jigawa stars — Makinwa

Kindly Share This Story:



Katsina United squeezed past stubborn Jigawa Golden Stars in a five-goal NPFL Matchday 11 encounter decided at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Delighted Katsina United coach Henry Makinwa revealed during the post match conference that his team won today as a result of hard work by his players.

ALSO READ: Managers who like David Moyes returned for second spell at same club

“I think it was a very tough and interesting game against a local rival. “We knew it was going to be tough but we earned the three points today as a result of hard work by my players. Said Makinwa

“It feels good to return to winning ways after going two games without a win. The former Abia Warriors gaffer concluded by commending Jigawa Golden Stars for giving his team a tough fight.

“I must give credit to Jigawa for putting up a good fight, they played as a team.

Tasiu Lawal’s dramatic 70th minutes strike put Jigawa Golden Stars to the sword as Katsina United returned to winning ways after they failed to win in their last two NPFL games.

The north-west derby lived up to its billing as the game produced five goals and two penalties with lots of talking points

Katsina United top scorer Tasiu Lawal opened scoring on 15th minutes with a sublime close range volley after he pounced to a flick-on by Destiny Ashadi off a long throw-in by Tswanya Samuel to give the hosts an important early lead.

‘The Changi Boys’ celebration was cut short five minutes later when the referee awarded a penalty to Jigawa Golden Stars following a rough challenge on Ali Kal by Ikechukwu Nwachukwu in the box.

Former Kano Pillars striker, Mannir Ubale stepped forward and calmly dispatched the spot kick to restore parity.

The visitors could have taken the lead on 26th minutes after Ikechukwu Nwachukwu had conceded another freekick in a dangerous area but the resultant freekick aimed at the top corner couldn’t beat the wall mounted by Katsina United goalie Aliko Mustaph.

Lukman Muhammed would then restore Katsina United lead with an emphatic long range drive after he had wriggled past two markers on the right.

The visitors poured forward again in search of the equaliser, but they were repelled by strong defense line of Katsina United as the clock continued to thick away.

Destiny Ashadi stamped his authority in the middle of the park by dictating the pace of the game with defense splitting passes.

Jigawa Golden Stars would then capitalize on Katsina United defensive blunder on 40th minutes to bring the game back to level terms, Manir Ubale regained possession and set Musa Abdullahi up in the box. Aliko Mustapha does well to save Abdullahi’s close range attempt but Ali Kal was on hand to finish the job by tapping into an empty net.

With five minutes to halftime stoppage, katsina United did all they could but Jigawa United defense proved to be a hard-nut to break as the first half ended 2 – 2

On resumption, Katsina United looked more promising of the two sides as Joseph Atule’s close range effort on 50th minutes crashed against the upright.

A minute later, Papa Idris of Jigawa Golden Stars handled a lofty cross-in by Tasiu Lawal in the box and the referee was in a good position to spot the foul. However, Tasiu Lawal failed to convert the penalty kick as his effort narrowly missed the target.

Another opportunity came begging for the hosts on 64 minutes as Jigawa Golden Stars were camped in their half. Gambo Muhammed’s lay-off found Destiny Ashadi just on the edge of the visitors box but his volley went wide.

Tasiu Lawal would then register his 6th goal of the season with a simple tap-in from a goal-mouth scrambling to restore Katsina United lead after his initial attempt was parried by Jigawa Golden Stars goalie.

Jigawa Golden Stars surged forward on the right through Manir Ubale. Ubale’s humble pass found Musa Abdullahi Lala in the box, the former Malumfashi man scored but it was ruled out for offside.

Both coaches introduced fresh legs as the game hot-up with Jigawa searching for equaliser.

Substitute Eric Gwammy would have doubled Katsina United lead on 79th minutes but his rocket strike was saved by Jigawa Golden Stars goalkeeper.

Both teams poked and knocked but could not find the breakthrough as the game ended 3 – 2 in favour of Katsina United

Tasiu Lawal who scored a brace was adjudged man of the match.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: