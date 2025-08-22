NPFL: Remo Stars, Rivers United share points in season opener

By Emmanuel Okogba

Remo Stars began the defence of their title with a 1-1 draw at home to Rivers United in what was the first game of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The Ikenne-based side fell behind as early as the third minute when Aniekeme Okon headed into the far corner past Serge Obassa.

But it took the hosts just six minutes after conceding to pull level from returning striker, Victor Mbaoma.

He, however, picked up a knock later in the half and went off for Adama Goita

Rivers were reduced to 10 men in the closing minutes of the game after defender Temple Emekayi got his marching orders for a dangerous high-footed tackle.

Remo Stars will next visit Kun Khalifat while Rivers United welcome Kwara United.