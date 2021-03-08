NPFL: Katsina Utd woes continue with home draw against Sunshine Stars

Kindly Share This Story:

There was no letting off for Katsina United’s struggles as they again failed to win at home ending their MatchDay 14 in a scoreless performance against visiting Sunshine Stars at the Muhamadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

Though ending without a goal from either side, the game provided some exciting moments from both teams that thrilled the few spectators on the ground with quality skills and several breathe taking goal-scoring chances that were missed.

Coach Baldwin Bazuaye made three changes from the side that started against Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Fc with Ubankama Peter, Souley Muhammadou and Goalkeeper Yusuf Mohammed dropped to the bench.

The trio of Sanusi Abdulmutallab, Habibu Yakubu, Daouda Kassaly took their places, while Isaac Giwa replaced suspended Faisal Sani, who was absent for accumulated yellow cards.

Atule Joseph led the first attack for the host team on three minutes, his quick turning from the edge off a pass by Mannir Ubale was completed with a shot saved by Goalkeeper Uche Okafor.

Six minutes later, Sunshine Stars showed intention through Waheed Adebayo who dazzled from the flank before shooting into the waiting hands of Daouda Kassaly.

Sadeeq Yusuf, Tolu Oluwole were also involved in two separate chances that Daouda Kassaly kept out in a space of five minutes when Sunshine Stars heaped intense pressure on their host.

Katsina United wasted the most glaring opportunity of the game when Samuel Kalu dribbled past two of his markers just before half an hour, but his well-placed pass was blown wide by Atule Joseph.

The teams headed for the break with no goals and the second period began with high tempo especially for the host team who were very zealous to deliver the goods to save their reputation.

They initiated a forward style of play but their guest would severally frustrate every attempt to keep the game at 0-0 until the blast of the final whistle.

Few clear cut chances were created in the second stanza with most of the other attempts being wide shots from way out.

The result leaves Katsina United 17th and in the drop zone with 15 points from 14 rounds of matches, while Sunshine Stars are 14th on the log, having scooped 17 points from 14 games.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

