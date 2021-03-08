Kindly Share This Story:

Rivers United put up a good performance to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent win record at home in one of the MatchDay 14 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Desperate to get back to winning ways after three matchdays (two defeats and a draw), Rivers United were all over their opponents in the opening moments as they controlled the tempo of the game, creating chances but were unfortunate in the final third.

Their pressure finally yielded result in the 17th minute when Konan Ruffin sent a delightful cross into the box which was totally missed by Jigawa’s goalkeeper Sochima Victor. An unmarked Goodwin Aguda was at the far post and he gratefully headed in the ball into an empty net for the opener.

Rivers United kept probing for a second but could not take it when it came as Aguda ballooned his effort wide when a poor clearance from another delightful cross from Konan Ruffin fell nicely to him on the edge of the box.

Rivers United also wasted another scoring opportunity in the 31st minute from Aguda when he stole the ball on the edge of the box before forcing goalkeeper Sochima Victor to a point-blank save. Lookman Binuyo also forced Sochima to a save from his free-kick 25 yards out.

The homers took the one-goal advantage to the break.

The second was no different from the first as Rivers United dominated play and deservedly doubled their lead in the 48th minute.

A poor clearance from a corner kick fell nicely for Cletus Emotan on the edge of the box and he took a low screamer to the far post beyond the goalkeeper and a crowded box.

Rivers United still dominated play as Esor Nelson, Cletus Emotan and Aguda all came close with a rare opportunity for Lookman Binuyo who was put through on goal. His initial attempt was saved by goalkeeper Sochima and the rebound fell to him but his second attempt hit the side net to the relief of the away side.

For all their enterprising display, Jigawa lacked bite but did get their first attempt on goal in the 58th minute when Emmanuel Sunni audaciously attempted to lob the ball over goalkeeper Akanda Abiodun who was off his line but the goalkeeper made a good backpedal to save what would have been an embarrassing moment for him.

Rivers United next game will be a visit to Nnewi against FC IfeanyiUbah as they get their championship ambition back on track while Jigawa Golden Stars welcome Akwa United on MatchDay 15.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News Nigeria

