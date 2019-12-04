Breaking News
Governor Udom Emmanuel loses father

Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel
Governor Emmanuel Udom, of Akwa Ibom state

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has lost his Father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.  

The sad event occurred on Sunday, December 1st 2019. He was aged  Ninety (90years.)

According to a family source, after due clearance from the Head of the Family, Pastor Edo Ekim ( the Father of the celebrity Nollywood actress, Ini Edo), the first Son of the departed Patriarch, Mr Gabriel Nkanang (Jr.) was authorized to make public the demise of the late Patriarch.

Burial arrangement according to Family sources will be announced in due course.

May his soul rest in peace.

