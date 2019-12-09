By Gabriel Enogholase

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that it has secured the conviction of 84 persons involved in financial, cyber crimes and other forms of corruptions in Edo, Delta and Ondo states in 2019.

Head, Benin Zonal office of EFCC (comprising Edo, Delta and Ondo states), Mr. Muhtar Bello, disclosed this on Monday in Benin while briefing journalists shortly after a road show to mark the world’s anti-corruption day.

He said the commission also recovered N217,268,236 million while property including houses and vessels have been forfeited to the government within the period under review.

He described corruption as a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development of any nation, saying they have to include religion leaders in this year’s anti-corruption day to spread the message.

He sued for the support and cooperation of stakeholders in order to make meaningful progress in restoring transparency, accountability and due process in public governance.

Muhtar said the EFCC under the watch of the acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, had between 2015 and 2019 secured a total of 1,636 convictions including that of three former governors, Joshua Dariye of Plateau state, Jolly Nyame, Taraba, and Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Abia state.

Also speaking, a representative of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Fill Arojie, said the association has joined forces with the EFCC to stamp out all forms of corruption in the country.

Arojie, who is the chairman, youth wing of CAN, said”We must join hands with EFCC to fight corruption, it is a fight that we must support ti continue and win”

On his part, the Chief Imam of Benin, Sheik Abdulfatai Enabulele, stated that all hand must be on deck in the fight against corruption because corruption is drawing the nation back.

” We need to support the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for the good work he is doing. We must purge ourselves, be more patriotic, committed and sincere because the stealing is too much and if we did not kill corruption, it will kill us,” he said.