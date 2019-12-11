Flytime promotions unveils star-studded artist lineup for pepsi rhythm unplugged 2019

… Olamide, MI, ycee, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Teni and more will perform alongside Mase and Koffee at Pepsi rhythm unplugged 2019!

Detty December is upon us and the city of Lagos is about to experience the BIGGEST music festival of 2019! Flytime Promotions unveils more exceptional A-list Nigerians as performers at Day 1 of the 5-Day Flytime Music Festival.

The longest-running concert in West Africa, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged will feature some of Africa’s most celebrated artists such as Olamide, MI, Ycee, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Teni, Zlatan, Joeboy, Fireboy, B Red, Tolani, Jeff Akoh, Oluwadamilola, DJ Neptune, DJ Consequence, DJ Obi, DJ Cuppy and more.

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged is a toast to 15 years of remarkable growth and exceptional concerts by Flytime. Day 1 of the Flytime Music Festival kicks off on 20th December 2019 at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Previously announced performers are legendary hip hop artist Mase, Grammy-nominated teenage reggae sensation Koffee and the African Giant and Grammy-nominated, Burna Boy. Concertgoers and fans are advised to come prepared and ready to experience a concert like never before, because with a Flytime Promotions show, Anything Can Happen!

The organizers of the remarkable festival will host legendary R’n’B trio, Boyz II Men on Day 2, 21st December 2019, Day 3 will welcome the hottest girl of the summer, Megan Thee Stallion to new Flytime franchise, the Alternative concert on 22nd December. Flytime Music Festival has also announced the Everything Savage concert, headlined by the one and only African Bad Gyal, Tiwa Savage on the 23rd of December. The festival will close on Christmas Day with a headliner concert by world-renowned A-list Nigerian artist, multiple award winner, and Grammy Award nominee, Burna Boy! All shows will take place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

Brace yourselves! As Flytime Promotions is set to take you on an absolutely enthralling and mind-blowing ride this Christmas. The Flytime Music Festival is sponsored by Baba Ijebu, Pepsi, Star, Ilubirin, Aiteo, LAASA. Supported by the Concierge Company, DSTV, Eat n Go, Dominos Pizza, Pinkberry.

