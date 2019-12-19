Facebook’s Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear – Board member

Kindly Share This Story:

Facebook’s Libra project has no solid strategy yet for how or where it will be introduced in 2020, a board member of the body overseeing the hotly-anticipated cryptocurrency told Reuters on Thursday.

“Libra is on track to launch in 2020, however, the scope of the roll-out depends on talks with regulators,’’ said Patrick Ellis, one of five board members for the Geneva-based Libra Association that will issue and govern the digital currency.

According to Ellis, at this stage, there is no strategy set in stone for the markets or the product, or how it will actually get rolled out.

The prospect of Libra being used by Facebook’s (FB.O) near-2.4 billion users has drawn fierce scrutiny from authorities around the world, who are nervous that it could alter the global financial landscape.

