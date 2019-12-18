Ebonyi partners Chinese technocrats, manufacturers for development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday stated that his administration was partnering Chinese technocrats and manufacturers for the rapid development of the State.

According to the Governor, technology transfer has become a fulcrum on which sustainable development is hinged, hence the urgent need to take advantage of his relationship with Chinese technocrats and manufacturers to assist in developing the State.

The Governor stated this during a courtesy call on him by the Chinese delegation led by Jiang Xia at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Abakaliki.

Umahi maintained that the Chinese technologies especially in some areas like “tiles, electricity, LED, sanitary wares etc will be used in the new Government House, Ecumenical Centre, the Abakaliki Shopping Mall and College of Medicine”.

The governor further explained that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the State Government and the Chinese manufacturers.

“They have also agreed in assembling, manufacturing, processing firms in the State.

“The company producing solar lights, also produces Light Emitting Diodes, LED, their lights are durable. They sold us the light we used in our street lights, and for over two years plus, the lights are there.

“They will decorate our facilities with their technology”, he assured.

Governor Umahi also explained that about 60% of the new shopping mall he is building in Ebonyi State has been taking over by the Chinese companies for their showrooms, production and manufacturing.

“We also have the shoe manufacturing company from Chinese, they said they will start with sandals manufacturing.

“We have also given the first year rent free to the Chinese companies, they have already taken over about 60% of the new shopping mall for their manufacturing and showroom.

“We entered into partnership with them – if we buy anything from them, they must establish same company in Ebonyi. This is binding between us and this is why they are here today.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Jiang Xia pledged their unalloyed commitments to the existing partnership between them and Ebonyi State Government.

Vanguard News

