The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed nine filling stations in Sokoto for selling above controlled price and non-compliance to safety regulations.

Mr Muhammad Makera, the Zonal Operations Controller, Sokoto Field Office in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi states disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Makera said the affected filling stations were closed between Monday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 24 during surveillance patrol.

He said the department had visited 65 filling stations in Sokoto state, noting that six stations were sealed for shortchanging customers and selling above controlled price while three other stations were shut for flouting environmental and safety regulations.

He added that enough products were supplied to Sokoto and Kebbi states noting that despite the end of year festivities fuel was available for consumers.

According to him, trucks of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) would be supplied as when due to catering to customers demand throughout the festive period and beyond.

The controller noted that surveillance teams were deployed to monitor proper fuel dispensing according to regulated price.

Makera said that the surveillance operation was ongoing; adding that it was part of measures to ensure availability of product to be sold at a regulated price and cautioned customers against panic buying.

He cautioned marketers against flouting government regulations and ensure proper dispensing at the government-approved price of N145 per litre.

He added that compliance to government directive on non-sale of products to any station 20 kilometres away from the border was 100 per cent achieved and the exercise yielded positive impacts.

The zonal operation controller stressed that the government was committed to ensuring an adequate supply of fuel to prevent shortage at all times.

He further warned people against spreading rumours and misinforming people as the government did not intend to increase the price and so people should not engage in panic buying.

“The sealed service stations will remain closed until the owners comply with the penalty and all those found wanting will also face a similar penalty,” makera said.

He commended the Federal government its efforts in the energy sector and improving the lives of Nigerians and called on people to cooperate for the success of its policies and programmes.

