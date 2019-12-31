Divorce: Blame me and incur wrath of God, Oluwo warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale on Monday placed curse on anyone that blamed him for separating with his ex-queen, Chanel Chin.

Oluwo had announced the divorced of Canadian-Jamaican queen on December 15 this year, over what was described as “irreconcilable personal differences”.

A statement issued by the monarch on Monday reads, “All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues, now I have this to say to you…. if I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me.

“But if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way.

“May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage Amen.

“To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine.

“AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

