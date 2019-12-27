Commonwealth doctors tasks FG on improved security, welfare

Kindly Share This Story:

As murdered Prof Jerome Elusiyan is laid to rest

By Chioma Obinna

As the body of the murdered Prof Jerome Elusiyan is laid to rest today, the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, has called for improved security and ambulance services on Nigerian highways in order to avert needless killings and other social vices.

The CMA also expressed dismay over what it described as “an unholy killing and kidnapping” of Medical doctors, health professionals and Aid workers, especially in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, in the course of their sacred duties. is one too many for Nigeria and her health community.

Meanwhile, Late Professor Jerome Elusiyan will today be laid in state at the college of Health Sciences Foyer, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and Main Auditorium of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, OAUTHC, Ile Ife while interment will take place later in Oke-Igbo, Ondo State.

Speaking through its President, Commonwealth Medical Association, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, the body of medical doctors in the commonwealth region said they are saddened over the gruesome murder of Prof Elusiyan by unknown gunmen.

Enabulele further said: “Importantly, Nigeria government should conduct an urgent appraisal of the security situation with a view to strengthening the security system through the deployment of more effective security measures, along with the concrete address of other social determinants.

“The CMA finds it worrisome and totally unacceptable the fact that some kidnapped medical doctors and health workers are yet to be released after over a year in the kidnappers’ den.

“This calls for great concern, especially at this time when Nigeria is grappling with a burgeoning phenomenon of external brain drain from her health sector.”

He further called on the Nigerian governments at all levels to do more to protect her citizens, including medical doctors and other health workers who stayed back in Nigeria to render health care services and mentor younger generations.

“The CMA passionately calls for strengthening of security measures in the health workplace to safeguard the few numbers of medical doctors and other health professionals currently working in Nigeria so as not to lose them to more secure and receptive climates.”

He recalled that late Elusiyan was a reputable professor of paediatrics and the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Jerome Elusiyan before he was killed in the line of duty while returning from a Clinical examination of undergraduate medical students of Ambrose Ali University in Edo State of Nigeria.

“As Prof. Jerome Elusiyan begins his nal journey home today, CMA condoles with his immediate family, the Nigerian government, and the Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigerian health community over the sad demise of Prof. Jerome Elusiyan. We pray for their comfort and the eternal repose of the great soul.”

