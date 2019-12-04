Cisco commits to Nigerian SMEs

By Prince Osuagwu

Digitalizing in Nigeria and accelerating the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, came to fore when Global Technology Company, Cisco revealed its commitment to providing simple, secure and flexible portfolio of solutions recently.

The solution, ‘Cisco Designed for Business portfolio,’ was announced at a media roundtable ahead of the Cisco Small Business Summit that took place in Lagos recently.

The company said the small business portfolio, delivers the right products at the right price for small businesses to thrive.

It said to further accelerate growth, Cisco is doubling partner investments in Nigeria and creating an easy and frictionless experience for both partners and customers with faster response times and immediate access to expertise.

General Manager of Cisco Nigeria and West African Countries, Olakunle Oloruntimehin, said: “Today, every business around the world is in a position where they have to strategize in order to stay ahead of the competition. At Cisco, we have become dedicated to helping these small businesses leverage emerging technologies to accelerate their growth, thereby providing a fairground where every business no matter their size, can access the opportunity to realize the full potential of digitization in their operations”.

Also, Small Business Manager of Cisco West Africa, Lela Omo-Ikirodah, said: “About 90 percent of businesses worldwide can be considered small or medium-sized businesses. We at Cisco carried out some intense research to see what we can do globally to cater to this market, and I must say that Cisco is increasing the focus on small businesses globally.

“The Cisco Designed for Business portfolio delivers the right products at the right price for small businesses. It also provides increased investment in partner programs to incentivize partners who are focused on the small business space. The Small Business summit is a vital event for us because it is an opportunity for us to educate our partners on all these solutions available to help small businesses grow especially in Nigeria and West Africa.”

Cisco continues to invest in building a digital economy through its curated portfolio of products. The company offers a comprehensive package of products specifically designed for small businesses. The Cisco Designed for Business will offer solutions that enable small businesses to connect, compute & collaborate, securely. New additions to the portfolio include Cisco Business Wireless Access Points, a new Meraki Go full-stack and the new Catalyst 1K switch, an affordable entry point to the world-class Catalyst range of switches for small business.

Vanguard